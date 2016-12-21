Lena Dunham se disculpa por broma sobre aborto

ESTADOS UNIDOS(AP )

Lena Dunham se disculpó por decir que desearía haber tenido un aborto.Dunham hizo el comentario en el episodio de la semana pasada de su podcast "Women Of The Hour" mientras hablaba sobre autorrealización.Dijo que a pesar de que ha luchado contra la estigmatización del aborto, notó que dijo rotundamente que ella no ha tenido uno cuando le preguntaron si sería parte de un proyecto sobre mujeres que hablan de sus abortos. En referencia a esta contradicción dijo: "Puedo decir que aún no he tenido un aborto, pero desearía haber tenido uno".El comentario generó críticas en Internet. El martes la estrella de la serie "Girls" se disculpó en Instagram por lo que calificó como "un chiste de mal gusto". Agregó que "nunca habría trivializado intencionalmente las dificultades físicas y emocionales de terminar con un embarazo".