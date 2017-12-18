Hija de Gloria Estefan presenta a su novia en redes sociales

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO(Agencias)

La cantante Emily Estefan, hija de la estrella del pop Gloria Estefan y del productor Emilio, ha hecho pública su preferencia al declarar su amor a su novia en redes sociales.Emily respondió durante el fin de semana en su cuenta de Instagram con un mensaje de amor a unas amplias palabras de Gemeny Hernández para celebrar su primer aniversario.“Te amo. Todas y cada una de tus palabras me elevan. No puedo esperar más a que el mundo (y tú) vea lo que eres capaz de hacer”, respondió la hija de los Estefan.Antes Gemeny le había escrito al “amor verdadero. Al amor auténtico. A nuestro amor. Un amor que penetra en cada poro de él mismo. Un amor que te asxia, que te sacude, que te da miedo, que te ilumina, que te cura, que te despierta”.La hija de Emilio y Gloria, de 22 años, graduada del College de Música de Berklee, en Boston, lanzó en febrero pasado su primer álbum "Take Whatever You Want" (Toma lo que quieras) y es dueña de su propia compañía disquera.Fuente: Notimex