WEST HOLLYWOOD, California(AP )

Lista de nominados a los Premios SAG del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla, que se anunciaron el miércoles en West Hollywood, California.



CINE

Actor: Timothee Chalamet, "Call Me By Your Name"; James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"; Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"; Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"; Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, ESQ".



Actriz: Judi Dench, "Victoria & Abdul"; Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"; Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"; Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"; Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird".



Actor de reparto: Steve Carell, "Battle of the Sexes"; Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"; Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"; Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"; Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri".



Actriz de reparto: Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"; Hong Chau, "Downsizing"; Holly Hunter, "The Big Sick"; Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"; Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird".



Elenco: "The Big Sick", ''Get Out", ''Lady Bird", ''Mudbound", "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri".



TELEVISIÓN

Actor en una miniseries o película hecha para TV: Benedict Cumberbatch, "Sherlock: The Lying Detective"; Jeff Daniels, "Godless"; Robert De Niro, "Wizard of Lies"; Geoffrey Rush, "Genius"; Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies".



Actriz en una miniseries o película hecha para TV: Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"; Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"; Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette And Joan"; Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette And Joan"; Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies".



Actor en una serie de drama: Jason Bateman, "Ozark"; Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"; Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"; David Harbour, "Stranger Things"; Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul".



Actriz en una serie de drama: Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"; Claire Foy, "The Crown"; Laura Linney, "Ozark"; Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"; Robin Wright, "House of Cards".



Actor en una serie de comedia: Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"; Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"; Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"; Sean Hayes, "Will & Grace"; William H. Macy, "Shameless"; Marc Maron, "Glow".



Actriz en una serie de comedia: Uzo Aduba, "Orange is the New Black"; Alison Brie, "Glow"; Jane Fonda, "Grace and Frankie"; Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"; Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie".



Elenco de una serie de drama: "The Crown", ''Game of Thrones", ''The Handmaid's Tale", ''Stranger Things", "This is Us".



Elenco de una serie de comedia: "black-ish", ''Curb Your Enthusiasm", ''Glow", ''Orange is the New Black", "Veep".



Premio a la trayectoria: Morgan Freeman.



En Internet: http://www.sagawards.org/