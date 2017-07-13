Publican lista de nominados a los premios Emmy

(AP )

A continuación una lista parcial de nominados a los premios Emmy, anunciados en jueves por la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Televisivas.Para una lista completa visite Emmys.com.1. Serie de comedia: "Atlanta", "black-ish", "Master Of None", "Silicon Valley", "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt", "Veep".2. Serie de drama: "Better Call Saul", "The Crown", "The Handmaid's Tale", "House Of Cards", "Stranger Things", "This Is Us", "Westworld".3. Actor, serie de drama: Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"; Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"; Kevin Spacey, "House Of Cards"; Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"; Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"; Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"; Anthony Hopkins, "Westworld".4. Actor de reparto, serie de drama: Jonathan Banks, "Better Call Saul"; John Lithgow, "The Crown"; Mandy Patinkin, "Homeland"; Michael Kelly, "House of Cards"; David Harbour, "Stranger Things"; Ron Cephas Jones, "This Is Us"; Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld".5. Actriz, serie de drama: Keri Russell, "The Americans"; Claire Foy, "The Crown"; Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"; Robin Wright, "House of Cards"; Viola Davis, "How to Get Away With Murder"; Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld".6. Actriz de reparto, serie de drama: Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"; Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"; Uzo Aduba, "Orange Is The New Black"; Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"; Chrissy Metz, "This Is Us"; Thandie Newton, "Westworld".7. Actor, serie de comedia: Donald Glover, "Atlanta"; Zach Galifianakis, "Baskets"; Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"; Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"; William H. Macy, "Shameless"; Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent".8. Actor de reparto, serie de comedia: Louie Anderson, "Baskets"; Ty Burrell, "Modern Family"; Alec Baldwin, "Saturday Night Live"; Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"; Tony Hale, "Veep"; Matt Walsh, "Veep".9. Actriz, serie de comedia: Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"; Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"; Jane Fonda, "Grace and Frankie"; Lily Tomlin, "Grace And Frankie"; Allison Janney, "Mom"; Ellie Kemper, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"; Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep".10. Actriz, serie de comedia: Vanessa Bayer, "Saturday Night Live"; Leslie Jones, "Saturday Night Live"; Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"; Kathryn Hahn, "Transparent"; Judith Light, "Transparent"; Anna Chlumsky, "Veep".11. Serie limitada: "Big Little Lies", "Fargo", "FEUD: Bette And Joan", "Genius", "The Night Of".12. Actor, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"; Geoffrey Rush, "Genius"; Riz Ahmed, "The Night Of"; John Turturro, "The Night Of"; Benedict Cumberbatch, "Sherlock: The Lying Detective"; Robert De Niro, "The Wizard of Lies".13. Actor de reparto, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies"; David Thewlis, "Fargo"; Alfred Molina, "FEUD: Bette and Joan"; Stanley Tucci, "FEUD: Bette and Joan"; Bill Camp, "The Night Of"; Michael Kenneth Williams, "The Night Of".14. Actriz, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Felicity Huffman, "American Crime"; Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"; Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"; Carrie Coon, "Fargo"; Jessica Lange, "FEUD: Bette and Joan"; Susan Sarandon, "FEUD: Bette and Joan".15. Actriz de reparto, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Regina King, "American Crime"; Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"; Shailene Woodley, "Big Little Lies"; Judy Davis, "FEUD: Bette and Joan"; Jackie Hoffman, "FEUD: Bette and Joan"; Michelle Pfeiffer, "The Wizard Of Lies".