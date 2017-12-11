Lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro

BEVERLY HILLS, California(AP )

A continuación la lista de nominados a la 75ta edición anual de los Globos de Oro, según se anunció el lunes en Beverly Hills, California.



CINE

—Mejor película de drama: "Call Me By Your Name", ''Dunkirk", ''The Post", “The Shape of Water" y "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri".

—Mejor película musical o de comedia: “The Disaster Artist", ''Get Out", ''The Greatest Showman", ''Lady Bird" y "I, Tonya".



—Mejor director: Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”; Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”; Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”; Ridley Scott, “All the Money in the World” y Steven Spielberg, “The Post”.



—Mejor actriz, drama: Jessica Chastain, "Molly's Game"; Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"; Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"; Meryl Streep, "The Post" y Michelle Williams, "All the Money in the World".



—Mejor actor, drama: "Timothee Chalamet, "Call Me By Your Name"; Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"; Tom Hanks, "The Post"; Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour" y Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, ESQ".



—Mejor actriz, musical o comedia: Judi Dench, "Victoria & Abdul"; Helen Mirren, "The Leisure Seeker"; Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"; Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird" y Emma Stone, "Battle of the Sexes".



—Mejor actor, musical o comedia: Steve Carell, "Battle Of The Sexes"; Ansel Elgort, "Baby Driver"; James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"; Hugh Jackman "The Greatest Showman" y Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out".



—Mejor actriz de reparto: Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”; Hong Chau, “Downsizing”; Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”; Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird” y Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”.



—Mejor actor de reparto: Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”; Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”; Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”; Christopher Plummer, “All the money in the World”; Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”.



—Mejor película en lengua extranjera: “Una mujer fantástica” (Chile), "First They Killed My Father" (Camboya), "In the Fade" (Alemania/Francia), "Loveless" (Rusia) y "The Square" (Suecia/Alemania/Francia).



—Mejor cinta animada: "The Boss Baby," ''The Breadwinner," ''Coco," ''Ferdinand" and "Loving Vincent".



—Mejor guion: Guillermo del Toro y Vanessa Taylor, "The Shape of Water"; Greta Gerwig, "Lady Bird"; Elizabeth Hannah y Josh Singer, "The Post"; Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", y Aaron Sorkin,"Molly's Game".



—Mejor música original: Carter Burwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"; Alexander Desplat, "The Shape of Water"; Jonny Greenwood, "Phantom Thread"; John Williams, "The Post" y Hans Zimmer, "Dunkirk".



—Mejor canción original: "Home," Ferdinand; "Mighty River", Mudbound; "Remember Me", Coco; "The Star," The Star y "This Is Me", The Greatest Showman.



TELEVISIÓN

—Mejor serie de drama: "The Crown", ''The Handmaid's Tale", ''This Is Us", ''Stranger Things" y "Game of Thrones".



—Mejor actriz, serie de drama: Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”; Claire Foy, “The Crown”; Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”; Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why” y Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”.



—Mejor actor, serie de drama: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”; Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”; Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” y Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”.



—Mejor serie de comedia o musical: "black-ish", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "Master of None", "Smilf" y "Will & Grace".



—Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical: Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"; Alison Brie, "Glow"; Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Issa Rae, "Insecure" and Frankie Shaw, "Smilf".



—Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical: Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"; Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"; Kevin Bacon, "I Love Dick"; William H. Macy, "Shameless" and Eric McCormack, "Will & Grace".



—Mejor miniserie o película hecha para TV: "Big Little Lies", "Fargo", "Feud: Bette and Joan", "The Sinner" y "Top of the Lake: China Girl".



—Mejor actriz, miniserie o película hecha para TV: Jessica Biel, "The Sinner"; Nicole Kidman,"Big Little Lies"; Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette and Joan"; Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette and Joan" y Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies".



—Mejor actor, miniserie o película hecha para TV: Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”; Jude Law, “The Young Pope”; Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”; Ewan McGregor, “Fargo” y Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”.



—Mejor actriz de reparto, serie, miniserie o película hecha para TV: Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"; Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"; Chrissy Metz, "This Is Us"; Michelle Pfeiffer, "The Wizard of Lies" y Shailene Woodley, "Big Little Lies".



—Mejor actor de reparto, serie, miniserie o película hecha para TV: David Harbour, "Stranger Things"; Alfred Molina, "Feud: Bette and Joan"; Christian Slater, "Mr. Robot"; Alexander Skarsgård, "Big Little lies" y David Thewlis, "Fargo".