El medio artístico se despide de Barack Obama

información relacionada
Aquí algunas de las reacciones:
@barackobama Thank you for your incredible grace in leadership and for being an exceptional example for us all. You've made many who were sleeping, conscious - including myself. I agree with you; we need to burst our bubbles and build real community again, face to face. I am excited to see the generation coming up who as you said, are "Unselfish, altruistic, creative, patriotic and believe in a fair, just, inclusive America." I cannot wait to see good triumph. ❤️🇺🇸Taken 10/24/12
“Gracias por tu gracia increíble en el liderazgo y por ser un ejemplo excepcional para todos nosotros. Usted ha hecho muchos de los que estaban durmiendo, consciente - incluyéndome a mí”, expresó Katy Perry, quien dijo afirmó estar emocionada al ver “a la generación que se acerca como usted ha dicho que es Altruista, creativa, patriótica y cree en un país justo e inclusivo”.
Madonna despidió a Obama señalando que no habría otro como él.
Good-bye Mr. President! 🇺🇸There will never be another one like you! 🙏🏻 Barack Obama you are a King amongst Men. 👑🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Cher expresó que tanto Barack como Michel serán los custodios de la esperanza.
When The President & First Lady— Cher (@cher) 11 de enero de 2017
Leave the White House ….
We Will be The Custodians Of HOPE🙏🏻
Miley Cyrus agradeció lo hecho al presidente Barack Obama .
De igual forma, el actor mexicano Jaime Camil se sumó a los mensajes de despedida y compartió en Instagram una foto con el presidente.
María Celeste agradeció el servicio del presidente a su país junto a una fotografía.
Gracias por su servicio a nuestra nación #potus #presidentobama y #michelleobama #primeradama #firstlady pic.twitter.com/ZI1CuMYrk6— Maria Celeste (@MariaCeleste) 11 de enero de 2017
Finalmente, Gina Rodríguez, estrella de Jane the Virgin, recordó cuando conoció a Barack Obama .
First time I met the incredible President Barack Obama , we bonded over our Chi Town roots. He said "You're from Chicago?" Evidence shows, I screamed "Hell YEAH". You served us well Mr. President. #farewell (mean comments go somewhere with your hate, you will be blocked, don't steal my joy)
Fuente: Agencia México