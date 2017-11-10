'Coco' competirá por nominación al Óscar

LOS ÁNGELES, California(Agencias)

La cinta busca ser nominada a mejor cinta animada; las nominaciones serán reveladas el 23 de enero



“Coco”, “Cars 3” y “Cinderella the cat” están entre las 26 películas que competirán por las nominaciones al Óscar a mejor cinta animada,

anunció hoy aquí la Academia de Ciencias y Artes Cinematográcas

(AMPAS por su sigla en inglés).



La academia confirmó que ese número de producciones animadas han cumplido con los requisitos para contender por la nominación a la

anhelada estatuilla para la 90 entrega anual.



En orden alfabético las cintas son “The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales”; “Birdboy: The Forgotten Children”; “The Boss Baby”; “The Breadwinner”; “Captain Underpants The First Epic Movie”; “Cars 3”; “Cinderella the Cat”; “Coco”; “Despicable Me 3” y “The Emoji Movie”.

Asimismo “Ethel & Ernest”; “Ferdinand”; “The Girl without Hands”; “In This Corner of the World”; “The Lego Batman Movie”; “The Lego

Ninjago Movie”; “Loving Vincent”; “Mary and the Witch’s Flower” y “Moomins and the Winter Wonderland”.



Además “My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea”; “Napping Princess”; “A Silent Voice”; “Smurfs: The Lost Village”; “The Star”; “Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal Scale”; “Window Horses The Poetic Persian Epiphany of Rosie Ming”.



Cintas que han sido presentadas en la categoría de mejor película animada también podrían calificar para otras categorías, incluida mejor película.



Las nominaciones para todas las categorías serán reveladas por la academia el 23 de enero y la entrega de premios esta programada para

efectuarse el 4 de marzo del 2018 en el teatro Dolby.