Jennifer Morrison deja la serie 'Once Upon A Time'

HERMOSILLO, Sonora(GH)

No hay confirmación oficial por parte de ABC sobre el futuro de Once Upon A Time pero a falta de la renovación oficial por una séptima entrega y con los contratos del elenco a punto de expirar, la continuidad de la ficción de cuentos de hadas llevaba varios meses en el aire, pero la reciente confirmación por parte de los 'showrunners' de que el final de la sexta temporada encajará también como final de la serie parecía ser la pista definitiva.A todo ello se suma una última noveadad, que podría ser la definitiva: La decisión de Jennifer Morrison, protagonista absoluta de la ficción, de no renovar su contrato con la serie.Así lo ha confirmado ella misma en sus cuentas de Instagram y Twitter: