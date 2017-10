Medias Rojas: Ramírez y Rodríguez se someten a cirugías

Surgery done perfect now is time to recovery... come back strong and finally pitch at 100% show time 👏👏👊👊💪💪🙏🙏 #letgo2018 #52 #redsoxnation pic.twitter.com/8pr6HxSRSU

Hi my people, went in for left shoulder surgery today, keep me in prayers. Coming back stronger in ‘18, love you all #RedSoxNation @RedSox pic.twitter.com/axDr10BB5x