Brutal agresión de fan de los Panthers; NFL investiga

El video fue publicado en Instagram por el usuario @odubco, quien en la descripción explicó que la agresión se derivó luego de que la víctima le pidiera al agresor que se sentara, lo que desató su furia.
El fan que portaba un jersey de Cam Newton, jugador de los Panthers, soltó un fuerte puñetazo sobre el pómulo de su víctima, el cual inmediatamente comenzó a sangrar; TMZ Sports señaló en una nota que el agredido es un hombre de 62 años y que sólo sufrió heridas leves.
La National Football League declaró que trabajan con la seguridad del inmueble en donde ocurrió el incidente; mientras tanto, la identidad del agresor aún es desconocida.
dude bro & his chicka were standing for the entire game. words gradually got more and more escalated. there previously was a single mom and her son between us, they left halfway through the 3rd. after that, the lid was off. the dude took offense to the couple never sitting down and obstructing his view. the victim telling the dude bro how they’re being jerks and how rude they are for not sitting. the dude bro turns around and calls the victim a “geriatric fuck”, “faggot”, and “hick”. then sucker punches him right in the face. i don’t know if he got away or left in handcuffs, but i hope it’s the latter. edit: to clarify further, both the puncher and punchee were wearing Panthers attire. The assailant was seated in section 541, row 24, seat 10.