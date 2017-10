"Objeto interestelar" cumple una visita sorpresa a nuestro sistema solar

We spy with our celestial eye… A comet? An asteroid? Astronomers ponder a recent visit from beyond the solar system: https://t.co/tynMwSNz4i pic.twitter.com/6N2A1GH6vL

Interstellar asteroid #A2017U1 #C2017U1

Here is a view of the SS from the asteroid.

Here is a link to a gif that is too big for Twitter. It shows the Kuiper Belt & Asteroid belt too:https://t.co/KINsX2pZYu pic.twitter.com/NtvOgbNZw5